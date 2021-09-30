Two COVID-19 admissions in Derry; just one coronavirus patient in ICU

Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:22 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 60-69 (one patients) and 70-79 (one patient).

At midnight on Wednesday 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

One (8.33%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (41.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and six (50%) beds were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.

In terms of general occupancy 10.56% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.80% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was at maximum capacity; 2.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’

