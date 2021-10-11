Two COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin
Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to Altnagelvin over the weekend, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
The patients were both men. Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
At midnight on Sunday 56 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
One (8.33%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and seven (58.33%) beds were free.
Two patients were one being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 10.39% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.60% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.53% over capacity; 8.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’