Two COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin and hospital 4.51% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 3:47 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
Figures show 47 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.73% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.66% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.51% over capacity; 7.61% were ‘awaiting admission.’