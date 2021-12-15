Two COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin and hospital 4.51% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

Figures show 47 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.