Two Derry COVID-19 admissions including girl under 20
Two people - including a girl aged under 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
At midnight on Thursday 57 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Two (16.67%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (33.33%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and six (50%) beds were free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 11.14% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.28% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.76% over capacity; 5.57% were ‘awaiting admission.’