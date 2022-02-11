Two, including girl under 20, admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

A man aged in his 50s and a girl aged under 20 were both admitted yesterday. The girl was also discharged on Thursday.

Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.