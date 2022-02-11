Two, including girl under 20, admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Two people - including a girl aged under 20 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
A man aged in his 50s and a girl aged under 20 were both admitted yesterday. The girl was also discharged on Thursday.
Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.45% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.38% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.66% over capacity; 8.17% were ‘awaiting admission.’