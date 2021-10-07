Zero new COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin
There were no COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin on Wednesday, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:30 pm
At midnight on Wednesday 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
One (8.33%) out of 12 ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%); and seven (58.33%) beds were free.
No patients were being ventilated.
In terms of general occupancy 12.46% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.38% over capacity; 7.54% were ‘awaiting admission.’