Crisis of addiction and mental health linked to poverty and male life expectancy in decline, says McLaughlin

The SDLP economy spokesperson said: “It is true to say that there are huge imbalances in our health outcomes. Although the crisis affects almost everyone, it does not affect everyone equally.

"In recent years, the figures have shown that male life expectancy has declined in the most deprived areas of Belfast and Derry.

"In the Western Trust, male life expectancy is almost seven years lower than the trust average, and 24 of our health outcomes are worse than the Northern Ireland average.”

Sinéad McLaughlin

The Foyle MLA was contributing to a debate on a motion aimed at tackling long health waiting lists and spoke of higher levels of poverty in Derry that are leading to higher levels of mortality and morbidity.

"In my city and region, we have a crisis of addiction and poor mental health, driven by poverty and the failure of government to address that poverty.

"It appears that our health service provision has been regionally blind, failing to step in to address disadvantage. No weighted deprivation formula has been apparent, and that has fuelled the poor health outcomes.

"We need a different approach that prioritises disadvantage and directs investment where it is most required,” she said.

Recent statistics published by the Department of Health show male life expectancy in Derry and Strabane shortened by six months in half a decade.