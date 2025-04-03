Day Services for Older Persons and Respite Services for Children and Adults with Disabilities to reopen in Carndonagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The HSE has confirmed the reopening of day services for older persons in Carndonagh and also respite services for children and adults with disabilities at Riverwalk Respite House.

Over the next two weeks, these two local health services will resume providing specialist support and care for people in Inishowen.

Donegal Disability Services announced that from yesterday, April 3 respite services at Riverwalk Respite House in Carndonagh reopened. Respite services at the unit had been unavailable for a prolonged period due to emergency residential placements.

Starting on April 14, Carndonagh Day Services for Older Persons will become operational again at the Spraoi agus Spórt facility in Carndonagh.

Riverwalk House in Carndonagh.

Riverwalk Respite House is a one-storey building that accommodates up to three residents. The house provides both day and overnight residential respite care for children and adults with disabilities.

During alternate weeks, the house will provide respite for three adults and three children.

The facility includes private rooms for each person, along with shared amenities such as a kitchen-diner, two sitting rooms, a laundry room, and bathroom with residents receiving support from a dedicated team of nursing and care staff.

Respite services at Riverwalk Respite House will operate four days per week initially with plans in place to expand to a full seven-day respite service provision once the number of necessary staff have been recruited.

Mary McGroarty, Acting Head of Disability Services, Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said, "We understand the significant role that respite services play in the well-being of both individuals with disabilities and their families. Donegal Disability Services are committed to ensuring that all service users and their families have access to quality respite care and support services. We are delighted to reopen Riverwalk Respite House and look forward to welcoming back former users of the service as well as new service users.

Carndonagh Day Services for Older Persons was relocated from Carndonagh Community Hospital in 2023, when it was determined the hospital was no longer suitable for providing day services. For the past two years, services were temporarily moved to Glengad while a suitable premises was sought.

The new Carndonagh day service will operate on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10am to 3.30 pm. It is anticipated that between 10 to 15 people will attend each day, benefiting from a variety of activities tailored to their individual preferences.

These activities will be based on the ‘What Matters to Me’ document.

This allows attendees to share their interests and needs with care staff to ensure that the activities are scheduled around the attendee's preferences.

Transport will be available to assist attendees access to the community resource. Referrals for the service can be made through the local Public Health Nurse and queries can be directed to the Director of Nursing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Frank Morrison, Head of Service Older Persons Services, Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “We are delighted to shortly be offering day services to Older Persons in Carndonagh once again. It will allow people to socialise in their own community again and to avail of all the activities on offer.”

Speaking about the progress, Dermot Monaghan, HSE IHA Manager for Donegal said; “These two developments mark a positive step forward for the Inishowen community. Both services play a critical role in supporting families and individuals in need of specialised care, providing a welcoming environment where they can receive high-quality, compassionate services and support.”