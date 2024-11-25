Defibrillators to be provided to all schools in Northern Ireland

Education Minister Paul Givan has announced a significant new initiative to fund and roll out Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to all schools in Northern Ireland.

A recent survey has indicated that less than half of schools in Northern Ireland currently have a defibrillator on site.

The Department of Education will provide over £700,000 of funding to provide defibrillators in around 600 schools.

The Minister said: “I am very pleased that all schools in Northern Ireland are to be provided with a defibrillator before the end of the current academic year.

Education Minister Paul Givan is pictured with Fearghal McKinney, Head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, and members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Having access to defibrillators in schools drastically increases the chance of pupils, teachers and visitors surviving a cardiac arrest. AEDs are cost-efficient, safe and easy to use. Teachers and pupils across the country can now be reassured that they will have access to one on school grounds should an emergency strike.

“This funding will potentially save lives. Wherever possible, defibrillators will be located on the external boundaries of schools and importantly will be available to local communities.

"I am proud that we are taking this important step for the health and safety of our society.”

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Michael Bloomfield said: “The importance of defibrillators in schools cannot be overstated.

These life-saving devices can give children, staff, visitors and our wider community the chance to survive a sudden cardiac arrest and continue to live healthy, active lives.

“I am delighted that all school defibrillators will be registered with The Circuit - the national defibrillator network - which provides the NHS ambulance services with vital information about defibrillators across the UK so that they can be accessed quickly when required.”

The rollout of defibrillators will build on existing requirements for schools to teach CPR and awareness of AEDs within the curriculum. Since 2022, over 500 teachers have been trained through the Community of Lifesavers Programme developed by the Department, CCEA and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.