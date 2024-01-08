Delayed workforce report will highlight how WHSCT is ‘not adequately' resourced, board told

A forthcoming regional workforce report will reveal where the Western Trust is not adequately resourced in comparison with other health authorities.

A regional medical workforce report has been delayed, the Western Trust board has been told.

That’s according to Ruth Laird, a non-Executive director of the Western Trust, who raised the matter at its January board meeting.

Ms. Laird said the medical workforce challenges facing the Trust were ‘well-known’ and that it was something she wanted to ‘escalate’ to the board.

She said she particularly wanted to raise the ‘delay in receipt of the Regional Medical Workforce baseline report because this is the report which will highlight areas where the Western Trust is not adequately resourced in comparison with other trusts and we don't have that yet’.