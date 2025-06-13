Derry and Western Trust success at RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2025

Professor Owen Barr.

Several local nurses from have won awards at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2025 held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood last week.

Professor Owen Barr, from Derry was presented with the prestigious Kathleen Robb Award for outstanding contribution to nursing, sponsored by the Northern Ireland Practice and education Council (NIPEC).

Owen is Professor of Nursing and Intellectual Disabilities at Ulster University.

His career began as a registered and community learning disability nurse in Northern Ireland and England, experiences that have shaped his lifelong commitment to improving healthcare for people with learning disabilities.

From left: Deirdre Harkin, Jonah Atos and Jacqui Lundy.

Through pioneering co-designed and solution-focused teaching, he has revolutionised how health professionals are trained—extending his influence from nursing students to paramedics and beyond. His work has led to the development of national educational standards, practice guidelines, and accessible resources that are changing how care is delivered.

Paying tribute to Owen at the ceremony, Professor Rita Devlin, Executive Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland said: “Owen’s evidence-based approach, combined with a deep-rooted passion for inclusive care, continues to enhance the quality and safety of healthcare experiences for some of the most vulnerable in our communities. His dedication has made a lasting difference to both nursing education and the lives of people with learning disabilities.”

Jacqui Lundy, a community children’s nurse at the Western Trust, won the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council.

Jacqui was nominated for her care of a patient who was diagnosed at birth with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and two other conditions. Described by the family as “an absolute warrior and the light of our lives” they say that Jacqui is the one person who has truly stood out and made a lasting impact on the family, which extends beyond nursing care to advice on education, physiotherapy, urology and mental wellbeing.

Nicola Ranger, General Secretary and Chief Executive, RCN, Steven Kelly who was commended in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award and Briege Quinn, RCN Northern Ireland Board Chair.

Following two major surgeries at Great Ormond Street, Jacqui has played a crucial role, providing expert care and support for her patient’s recovery.

The parents of the patient comment that: “Jacqui is, without a doubt, the embodiment of an outstanding nurse; compassionate, empathetic, patient, dignified, skilled, and always going above and beyond for the children and families she cares for.”

Deirdre Harkin, from Donemana, a Lecturer at Ulster University’s Magee campus, won the Nursing Research Award. Deirdre was recognised for her impactful research into pain management for people living with dementia—an area vital to preserving their comfort, dignity, and quality of life. She worked closely with healthcare staff to co-develop an evidence-based training programme that supports effective pain management in clinical settings. The judging panel praised her for creating a straightforward, practical tool that empowers all staff to deliver improved patient care.

Karen Harper from Castlederg and Helen McCormick from Limavady were named runners-up in the Cancer Nurse Award, sponsored by Macmillan Cancer Support. As lung cancer clinical nurse specialists at the Western Trust, Karen and Helen provide vital support to patients from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up. Their recognition comes from their commitment to fully implementing the Holistic Needs Assessment (HNA) for every patient. By establishing a dedicated HNA clinic, they now work closely with patients to identify needs, explore interventions, and agree on tailored support plans. One patient said: “Their empathy brought calm, eased my fears, and the information they gave me was my guide.” The judging panel praised the clinic as transformational, crediting Karen and Helen’s vision and dedication for making it a reality.

Carol Cousins from Healthcare Ireland, Helen McCormick and Karen Harper who were runners-up in the Cancer Nurse Award and Professor Rita Devlin, Executive Director or the RCN in Northern Ireland.

Jonah Atos, from Derry, was runner up in the Directors of Nursing Award sponsored by the five HSC Trusts. As International nurse co-ordinator in the Western Trust, Jonah was nominated for her dedication and support of internationally educated nurses, supporting them throughout their journey from pastoral care to registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council. The trust maintains a 100% pass rate largely due to Jonah’s dedication and support, and her mission is to promote the integration of IENs into the workforce and community life. The judging panel described Jonah as “an inspirational leader” and “a breath of fresh air”, who is motivating and enthusiastic”.

Linda Britton-Reid from Newbuildings was named runner-up in the Health Care Support Worker Award, sponsored by Healthcare Ireland.

Based in the Sperrin Suite at the North West Cancer Centre in the Western Trust, Linda supports patients undergoing oncology and haematology treatments.

She was recognised for consistently placing the patient’s voice at the heart of her work and for maintaining exceptional standards of care—particularly in infection control, which is vital in a cancer setting. A patient said: “When I see Linda, I feel relaxed and in safe hands. Her warmth and friendly personality make each appointment that bit easier.”

Rachel Loughins, Macmillan Cancer Support, Helen McCormick, Karen Harper who were runners-up in the Cancer Nurse Award and Professor Rita Devlin, Executive Director or the RCN in Northern Ireland.

Ashley Ferguson, Health Visitor with the Western Trust, was runner-up in the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency. Ashley was nominated for her work to increase the rate of breastfeeding.

Having found that a high percentage of mothers stop breastfeeding between discharge and the new birth visit, her work has resulted in improved breastfeeding rates. Ashley encourages women to attend a breastfeeding group she facilitates in partnership with Waterside Sure Start and she has also organised a programme of evening antenatal sessions for parents. The judges were impression by Ashley’s passion for promoting equal access to information and support, and identifying gaps in service provision.

Steven Kelly, from Ballykelly, received a commendation in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year category. He was recognised for his leadership in developing and managing the Same Day Emergency Care Unit at Causeway Hospital, designed for patients who do not require acute admission.

The unit focuses on delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time—enhancing patient experience, reducing waiting times, and lowering hospital admission rates. In January 2025 alone, the unit assessed and treated 437 patients. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the service has significantly eased pressure on the emergency department through direct referrals. Steven’s nominator described him as “an inspirational nursing leader,” while the judges praised his dedication and passion for improving patient care and experience.

The overall winner of the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025 was Kelly Forbes, from Annalong, a senior mental health nurse, based in Newry and District GP Federation. Kelly won the award for her work to empower patients to take an active role in managing their mental health, and for transforming how patients access support for mental and emotional well-being.

Based at Kilkeel Medical Practice, Kelly has created a series of accessible, evidence-based videos, which are hosted on YouTube, on topics like mood management and guided breathing to support patients’ mental well-being. The Southern Trust area in which Kelly practises has the second highest suicide rate in Northern Ireland, is among the 20% most deprived areas, and faces serious mental health challenges.

Kelly has worked extensively with local organisations including Mourne Matters, the Recovery College, RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission to build community links and increase engagement. The results have been compelling, with nearly 70% of patients seen by mental health practitioners in GP practices requiring no further referral to secondary care. As a result, the initiative is set for a wider regional rollout across the area, offering patients and clinicians alike a valuable new tool in improving mental health outcomes.

