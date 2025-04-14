Derry carers urged to join Western Trust support group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Western Health and Social Care Trust Carers Support Team are inviting unpaid carers in the Derry area to join the Derry/Londonderry Carers Hub support group.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geraldine McLaughlin, Carers Co-ordinator said: “If you are looking after a family member or friend who has an illness or a disability we would like to offer you some time out from your caring responsibilities to join our workshop and support group at St Columb’s Park House, Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday April 30, from 11am to 12.30pm.

“Our April workshop focuses on making bird boxes and planters for Spring bulb planting. There is no booking required you can drop in on the day. Tea and coffee will be served. We warmly welcome new faces to come along and join the support group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Carers Support Team provide an opportunity to talk and learn from other carers, try out new activities and referral to other statutory, voluntary and community supports which are available for carers in the local community.”

For further information please contact Geraldine McLaughlin, Carers Coordinator T: (028) 71355023 or email: [email protected]