Derry carers urged to join Western Trust support group
Geraldine McLaughlin, Carers Co-ordinator said: “If you are looking after a family member or friend who has an illness or a disability we would like to offer you some time out from your caring responsibilities to join our workshop and support group at St Columb’s Park House, Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday April 30, from 11am to 12.30pm.
“Our April workshop focuses on making bird boxes and planters for Spring bulb planting. There is no booking required you can drop in on the day. Tea and coffee will be served. We warmly welcome new faces to come along and join the support group.”
“Our Carers Support Team provide an opportunity to talk and learn from other carers, try out new activities and referral to other statutory, voluntary and community supports which are available for carers in the local community.”
