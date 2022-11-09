GlenOaks is a day care facility run by the Western Trust which offers activities for adults with physical disabilities, sensory needs and other various needs associated with brain injury.

“Our main focus would be arts and crafts, digital photography, dance and relaxation, woodwork and pottery but the group love any type of beneficial activity whether it be through short video sketches, music videos or singing. We are hosting our Christmas Fayre to help raise funds for future collaborative projects for our clients.”

Jenny Chapman and Rachel Roddy, Senior Day Care Workers are inviting the public to come along to their Christmas Craft Fayre.

Jenny said: “There will be a wide variety of stalls offering an abundance of choice for that special Christmas gift for your family and friends. There will be up to 15 stalls on display incorporating arts and crafts, Christmas cards, paintings, cake stall and other interesting items for sale.

“There will also be music, refreshments for all to enjoy. A Christmas raffle for various items including a Christmas hamper and other wonderful Christmas gifts will also take place thanks to the generosity of local businesses for donating to our Christmas Raffle.”