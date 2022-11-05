Special tags are now being mailed out for families and friends to donate to Foyle Hospice in memory of their loved ones.

People simply write the names of those you wish to honour and remember, including your own special message, and return them to Foyle Hospice.

These dedications are then placed with other messages of love on the Christmas tree at Foyle Hospice.

Foyle Hospice Community Specialist Palliative Care Nurse, Pamela Coyle, and Dr Colum Farrelly will be delighted to welcome the public back to the Lights of Love ceremony this year for the first time since Christmas 2019.

Each year a local family, who have chosen to share their story about how Foyle Hospice has helped them, will turn on the Christmas tree Lights of Love. This is followed by an interdenominational service of remembrance held for people of all faiths and none.

The Lights of Love ceremony was traditionally held at Foyle Hospice every year but in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the last few years have had to be broadcast online through a virtual ceremony.

However, Donall Henderson, Foyle Hospice Chief Executive, said he is delighted to announce that, this year, they will be returning to holding the Lights of Love ceremony in the grounds of the Hospice again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry. DER4614MC085

Donall said it is a ‘privilege to welcome the local community back as we come together to remember and honour our loved ones who have died’.

“This service is always very emotional and means a lot to the families and friends who come along. People tell us that they feel, by donating in memory of their late family members and friends, they are giving something back to Foyle Hospice. For that, we are so very grateful.

“These kind and heartfelt donations enable us to continue providing specialist palliative care to our patients here at the Hospice, those we care for in their own homes and those who attend our Day Hospice and Integrative Care Clinic. They also help us continue to provide vital support to both adults and children through our pre and post bereavement counselling services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lights of Love Christmas ceremony will be held in the grounds of Foyle Hospice at 7.30pm on December 20, with tea, coffee and Christmas treats.

Lights of Love.