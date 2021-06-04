Derry COVID-19 death toll rises to 197

The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 197.

That amounts to 12.5 per cent of the 1576 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and May 28, 2021.

There were 16 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to May 28.

The NISRA weekly death bulletin shows a further death has been registered.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has said in future it will only be releasing a statistical bulletin for COVID-19 related deaths when the number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in one week is five or more.

The latest figures published today by NISRA show that three deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the week May 15, to May 28, 2021 across the whole of the north.