Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 86.3 per 100,000 with over 105,000 jabs administered in city

Between May 13 and May 19, there were 130 cases giving a seven day rate of 86.3 cases per 100,000, down from 88.3 on Wednesday.

Ards and North Down (4.4), Mid and East Antrim (9.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (19.6), Belfast (22.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (24.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (27.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (32.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (35.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (37.7) and Mid Ulster (54.9), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 31.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 18 and May 19 was 25.

In total 12,616 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.