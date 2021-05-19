Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 88.3 per 100,000

Between May 12 and May 18, there were 133 cases giving a seven day rate of 88.3 cases per 100,000, down from 94.2 on Tuesday.

Ards and North Down (4.4), Mid and East Antrim (7.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (21.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (24.8), Belfast (24.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (27.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (31.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (34.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (40.5) and Mid Ulster (54.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 32.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 17 and May 18 was 13.

In total 12,591 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.