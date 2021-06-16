Derry COVID-19 rate rises back above 100 cases per 100,000 once again

Between June 9 and June 15, there were 164 cases giving a seven day rate of 108.8 per 100,000, up from 89.6 on Tuesday.

Ards and North Down (18.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (23.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (28.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.8), Mid Ulster (35.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (37.2), Belfast (38.1), Mid and East Antrim (42.6) and Fermanagh and Omagh (50.5), all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 40.7

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 14 and June 15 was 45.

In total 13,018 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.