Derry COVID-19 rate rises back above 100 cases per 100,000 once again
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-9 rate has risen back above 100 cases per 100,000 once again.
Between June 9 and June 15, there were 164 cases giving a seven day rate of 108.8 per 100,000, up from 89.6 on Tuesday.
Ards and North Down (18.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (23.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (28.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.8), Mid Ulster (35.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (37.2), Belfast (38.1), Mid and East Antrim (42.6) and Fermanagh and Omagh (50.5), all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 40.7
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 14 and June 15 was 45.
In total 13,018 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 60,704 have been administered in BT48 and 63,624 have been administered in BT47 - 124,328 in total in Derry.