COVID-19 prevalence on Derry's cityside over double that of the Waterside
The BT48 postcode area has the highest COVID-19 rate in the north with the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 on Derry's cityside over double that of the Waterside.
Between June 7 and June 13 there were 76 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 124.9.
Altnagelvin has 4.37% capacity left in system - 15 times the total COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 31 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 50.1.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 17 cases giving a prevalence rate of 63.2 cases per 100,000.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were no COVID-19 cases.
The BT48 on the westbank of the Foyle still has the highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north with the rate over double that of the BT47 area of the Waterside.