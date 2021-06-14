COVID-19 prevalence on Derry's cityside over double that of the Waterside

Between June 7 and June 13 there were 76 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 124.9.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 31 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 50.1.

The COVID-19 rate is much higher on the cityside.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 17 cases giving a prevalence rate of 63.2 cases per 100,000.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were no COVID-19 cases.