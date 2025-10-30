Derry GP warns over 'relentless' pressure on frontline A&E and GP services

A Derry GP has warned that A&E departments, like GP services, are in a critical condition with some patients describing their experience in emergency departments as ‘hell on earth’.

Writing in today’s ‘Journal’ Derry GP Dr Tom Black said that in his view the NHS was now the worst employer in the north as he warned the situation will only get worse this winter and in the years to come unless drastic action is forthcoming from politicians.

Dr Black said the stress being placed on hard-working staff in frontline casualty departments and in general practices was ‘relentless and overwhelming’. He also said that some of his patients would rather die at home than return to the Emergency Department (ED).

The former chair of the British Medical Association (NI) said: “Patients are waiting a long time to be seen and admitted and some of my patients have waited nearly a week in ED before a bed on the ward was found for them.

“Most of the patients with long waits are old and frail and this leads to delirium, pressure sores and psychological stress with an increased risk of death. My patients would rather now, in many instances, prefer to stay at home and die than go to casualty which they describe as ‘hell on earth’.” Stormont, he said, has been ‘bereft of ideas, decisions and funding’, warning that as things stand ‘we can only expect everything to get worse this winter, and then to get worse again next year’.

