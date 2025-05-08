Derry's new Cityside Health Hub to include ambulance deployment point and dentistry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s planned new cityside health hub at Fort George will include an ambulance deployment point, some radiology and some children and family services, including dentistry, it has been confirmed.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received a progress update from the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) on the planned Cityside Health hub at Fort George.

As part of an ongoing consultation process, and following a recent community consultation, members of this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee received a deputation on a soon-to-be-submitted planning application for the hub.

The planning application will also include provision for a 700-space multi-storey car park, site access roads and associated landscaping with additional public realm works including a pedestrian link to the Quay Trail, and infrastructure upgrades to Pennyburn Roundabout to include additional lanes.

An artist's impression from the Strand Road entrance to the new Cityside Health Hub.

Trust Director of Community and Older People’s Services, Dr Maura O’Neill, said the hub will be a “modern primary and community care facility,” designed to support a shift of services from hospitals.

The hub will incorporate community and older people services, adult mental health and disability services, and out of hours services, which will relocate from Altnagelvin Hospital.

Dr O’Neill added: “A number of the outpatient services will [also] move from Altnagelvin over to the centre, taking some of the services off that really busy site.

“We’ll also have an ambulance deployment point, some radiology services, and children and family services, including dentistry.”

An artist's impression of the interior of the site.

DfC’s Director of the North West Development Office, Pauline Campbell, said that, aside from the existing Catalyst building, a proposed second Catalyst building and a “small tele-house”, the 11-acre site can be used for future development.

Ms Campbell added: “The planning application encompasses the Pennyburn Roundabout as well, and the roundabout is key to this application because in order for major development to happen on the site we need to see traffic mitigations.

“The roundabout is key to that, so that’s why [it] is included within the application for the site.”

In refence to the plans for 700 car parking spaces, WHSCT Assistant Director of Capital Development, Wendy McLaughlin, said: “We need to have the right number of parking spaces to support the client group and we have a potential future Catalyst building as well.”

An artist's impression of one of the areas inside the building.

“So a multi -story structure might be the best way to take this forward, because it protects as much of the rest of the site as we can for future development.”

Sinn Féin councillors Conor Heaney and Duffy welcomed plans to upgrade Pennyburn Roundabout.

“It has always been a bit of a stumbling block,” Councillor Duffy said. “And is probably the element that has caused the public most concern.

“Anybody that lives down around that area will know the traffic issues, so having Pennyburn Roundabout addressed will definitely be welcomed by everyone in the area.

“It’s really good to see the mental health facilities that are going to be incorporated in it and the primary care,” she concluded. “It will take a bit of the pressure off the hospital and it will definitely help in terms of GP access for the public as well.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.