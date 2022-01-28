Derry’s Peace Bridge 4th most popluar running route in the North

The research was conducted by Physiosupplies Ireland using Strava, a mobile app that runners and cyclists use to track their workouts and it showed that over 34,000 people ran the Peace Bridge since it opened in 2011.

The data only counts those who use the Strava app to track their run.

Coming in first is the Lap of Mary Peters in Belfast with over 150,000 people having ran it to date while 80,000 people ran Gortgonis running track in Coalisland and almost 36,000 people ran the Forum Track in Enniskillen. Round the Mall in Armagh was fifth on the list with 30,000 attempts. The Peace Bridge is the only route in the top five that isn’t a loop, which proves the popularity of the route.

The same study showed that Derry was home to three of the five longest running routes in the North with the Walled City Marathon topping the charts at 26.2 miles.