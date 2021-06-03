Derry/Strabane COVID-9 rate unchanged at 50.4 cases per 100,000

Between May 27 and June 2, there were 76 cases giving a seven day rate of 50.4 cases per 100,000, no real change from 49.8 on Wednesday.

Ards and North Down (10.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (12.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (17.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (20.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.9), Belfast (24), Fermanagh and Omagh (24), Mid Ulster (29.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (31.1) and Mid and East Antrim (36.8), all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 25.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 1 and June 2 was 14.

In total 12,778 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.