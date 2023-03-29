The sale has now finalised and the land has been disposed of to the Western Trust, the Department said.

DfC Director Pauline Campbell said: “The Department has been working with the Trust in a spirit of cooperation to secure the transfer of this land. Regeneration is a truly collaborative process involving government departments, stakeholders and the wider community.

“DfC is committed to delivering programmes that target the social, economic and physical regeneration of our communities, not just in Derry/Londonderry, but across the North West.

An artist’s impression of how the new hub might look.

“As we hand this land over to the Western Health & Social Care Trust, we look forward to seeing the ambitious plans become reality.”

The Trust have taken ownership of a 1.7 acre parcel of the overall 11 acre site. DfC said it is working with other stakeholders to progress the development of the remainder of Fort George.

The Western Trust has acquired land at Fort George to develop a major health and community care hub which will provide purpose built accommodation which will support the delivery of high quality integrated primary, community and acute services within the city side of Derry.

This development will support a shift of services from hospital to primary and community care and accommodate a growth in activity, DfC stated, adding that the facility will provide accommodation for multi-disciplinary working and will include the capacity for a broader range of diagnostic, treatment and care services to be delivered in a community setting.

It is anticipated that the development will create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern facility.

Following this acquisition the Trust will in the coming year be completing its detailed design and planning application, including final agreements on site access and parking in conjunction with the site owner.