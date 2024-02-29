News you can trust since 1772

Donegal TDs say children 'languishing' on waiting lists due to mental health 'postcode lottery'

Almost three hundred children in the CHO 1 healthcare area which includes Donegal are ‘languishing’ on mental health waiting lists due to what local TDs have branded a ‘postcode lottery’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil vulnerable children are ‘falling through the cracks’ as a result of a lack of capacity in the north west.

"In my own area of CHO 1, which includes Donegal, 294 children and young people are languishing on waiting lists and over half of them have been waiting more than three months. It is a postcode lottery for these children.

"Children and parents are anxiously and desperately waiting for the support they need. Many who have dual diagnoses of mental ill health and intellectual disability continue to fall through the cracks,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil vulnerable children are ‘falling through the cracks’ as a result of a lack of capacity in the north west.Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil vulnerable children are ‘falling through the cracks’ as a result of a lack of capacity in the north west.
Deputy Doherty was speaking during a debate on the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Tuesday.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle pointed out that in August of last year the total number of young people on the CAMHS waiting lists in the CHO 1 area had soared to 367.

“The unacceptable postcode lottery of care also continues, with certain counties receiving far lower quality of care than others,” he said.

Deputy Pringle said the situation had ‘become even more concerning recently with the announcement last month that Donegal's only child and adolescent counselling service has been forced to close’.

"This news has sent shockwaves through many Donegal communities and has caused significant stress and worry among young service users and their families,” he remarked.

