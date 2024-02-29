Donegal TDs say children 'languishing' on waiting lists due to mental health 'postcode lottery'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil vulnerable children are ‘falling through the cracks’ as a result of a lack of capacity in the north west.

"In my own area of CHO 1, which includes Donegal, 294 children and young people are languishing on waiting lists and over half of them have been waiting more than three months. It is a postcode lottery for these children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Children and parents are anxiously and desperately waiting for the support they need. Many who have dual diagnoses of mental ill health and intellectual disability continue to fall through the cracks,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil vulnerable children are ‘falling through the cracks’ as a result of a lack of capacity in the north west.

Deputy Doherty was speaking during a debate on the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Tuesday.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle pointed out that in August of last year the total number of young people on the CAMHS waiting lists in the CHO 1 area had soared to 367.

“The unacceptable postcode lottery of care also continues, with certain counties receiving far lower quality of care than others,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Pringle said the situation had ‘become even more concerning recently with the announcement last month that Donegal's only child and adolescent counselling service has been forced to close’.