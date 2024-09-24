Dr. Sandy Nelson says Altnagelvin A&E ‘under extreme pressure’ and ‘completely overflowing with patients’
Dr. Sandy Nelson warned people to expect delays at the Emergency Department due to the high volume of patients waiting to be seen.
"We have 109 patients in the department and 58 of them are awaiting a bed. We are completely overflowing. We have very little space to see patients but we are doing our best to prioritise the most vulnerable patients and see them promptly.
"Our message is to still attend if you are unwell and we will endeavour our best to get you the best care we can provide at this time,” said Dr. Nelson, providing an update on the situation at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday.
The senior consultant asked people to be patient when attending the A&E and appealed for them to take a number of steps to help ease pressure if possible.
“The department is overflowing with patients, as I say, and if you can attend by yourself it just eases a little bit of the space pressures we are under,” said Dr. Nelson.
Patients can also utilise the new Minor Injuries Unit at Altnagelvin that operates on a ‘Phone First’ basis and allows people with less serious injuries to ring to be triaged and given an appointment slot, saving long waits in ED. The Phone First number is 0300 020 6000.
Dr. Nelson appealed for the public’s assistance in freeing up beds in the general hospital.
"If you can and have a relative that is medically fit for discharge in the hospital if you could expedite their discharge home as soon as possible.
"That will create beds in the hospital and allow us to move patients out and improve flow through the department,” he said.
The Western Trust continues to encourage anyone with a medical or mental health emergency to always call 999 or proceed immediately to your nearest ED.
But Dr. Nelson advised the public to be aware that ‘we are under extreme pressure at this time’.
