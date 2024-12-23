Dr. Tom Frawley acknowledges ‘extremely long waits during very challenging winter period’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:04 BST
Dr. Tom Frawley has acknowledged patients may face ‘extremely long waits’ for treatment now that we have entered what he described as a ‘very challenging winter period’.

In a Christmas message the Western Trust chair said: “We have now entered a very challenging winter period which will require real effort from our staff to get through it.

“Again that's only possible if the patients we are here to serve are patient with us on occasions and we know that the waits can be extremely long and we know that people can feel very frustrated and wonder if they are ever going to be treated.”

Patients, he said, will be prioritised on the basis of need.

Dr. Tom Frawley.
Dr. Tom Frawley.

Dr. Frawley added: “People in their private lives are going through real challenges and again I hope that this will pass and that you will have a restful and positive Christmas and I ask you to look after yourselves because that in itself can remove pressure from the health service.”

