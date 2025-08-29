Drugs warnings issued as hundreds from Derry head to Electric Picnic and Vital

Health authorities north and south have warned festival-goers to be aware of the potentially lethal effects of drug use with the Health Service Executive specifically warning of the possibility of high-strength MDMA being in circulation.

With hundreds of people from the North West bound for Electric Picnic and Belfast Vital this weekend, both the HSE and Public Health Agency (PHA) have warned of the dangers of poly-drug use.

The HSE has said that last summer it worked with medics to identify high-strength MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills that had been leading to increases in seizures, indicating that it was possible this could be the case this year.

MDMA is a stimulant commonly sold in tablet form as ‘Ecstasy’.

Over the past four years warnings have been issued by the HSE over the circulation of unusually pure cocaine, the synthetic stimulant clophedrone (3-Chloromethcathinone – 3-CMC) and synthetic opioids sold as heroin and benzodiazepines, the HSE said.

The PHA warned members of the public to be aware of the dangers of consuming illegal substances or prescription medication, reminding people how the risk increases greatly when drugs are mixed and taken with alcohol.

A PHA spokesperson said: “We are aware of concern in the community around safety and wellbeing at events, so it is important that people take steps to help keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Taking unknown substances or taking something when you cannot be sure of the contents could cause serious illness or even be fatal. It is important to remember that it is impossible to know what may be contained in these substances.

“All drugs, whether it is alcohol, illegal substances or prescription medication, carry risks, and this danger increases greatly when you mix drugs, including alcohol.

“Mixing different types of drugs is unpredictable, can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances and increases the risk of serious harm.

“The PHA monitors intelligence and information from a range of sources to determine if there are particular emerging risks and will take steps as appropriate to raise awareness, but it is important to emphasise that taking any substance at any time in a way which is not medically intended can be dangerous, especially as you can never really know what is in it or its strength.”

The HSE has confirmed its Safer Nightlife Harm Reduction Programme is returning to Electric Picnic 2025 this weekend.

The service includes free and confidential ‘back of house’ drug checking to identify current drug trends and help reduce harms for people who use. It is now in its fourth year.

Professor Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead, Addiction Services, said: “We have identified that this project not only benefits the public, but it is also a valuable asset to onsite medical services. Last summer, we worked with medics to identify MDMA pills which were leading to increases in seizures.

"Upon analysis, we could then alert the public and discuss in our harm reduction interventions. We remind people that it’s always safer not to use drugs at all and people can have unexpected or serious reactions due to personal factors.”

Nicki Killeen HSE Emerging Drug Trends Project Manager, added: “Without this project, we would have no Irish data on MDMA purity, which has been increasing year on year since we began. These results help us identify trends and tailor how we deliver harm reduction to people at events.

"People come to us to submit samples for a range of reasons. Often people will come before they use to ensure that there is no risky adulterants in circulation. We can then help that person and others who may have the same drug.

"Over the last four years of this project, we have issued alerts on high-strength MDMA linked to medical emergencies, 3-CMC being sold as cocaine without people knowing, and cases of 100% pure cocaine - which is very rare but can lead to extreme medical situations or fatalities. As well as this, through our emerging trends work in community settings, we have also issued alerts on synthetic opioids sold as heroin and benzodiazepines.

“These alerts were only possible because of people submitting samples to help the wider community. We are observing new psychoactive substances appear in the UK and throughout Europe and are very interested to identify if these trends are currently occurring in Ireland. We would encourage people to chat with our teams and consider submitting a small amount of substances for analysis.”

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said:

“As Minister with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, I want to remind people that the safest option is to avoid illicit drugs. However, for those who choose otherwise, please do not hesitate to seek help from the HSE services that offer non-judgemental support and help to those who may need it.

"The drug market is constantly evolving, and new and more dangerous substances are constantly emerging. The HSE’s back of house drug testing initiative is very beneficial in identifying drugs that are in circulation and responding to the dangers they present. I want to thank the HSE, An Garda Síochána, laboratory staff and volunteers for their work. They are to be commended for the time and commitment they give to this initiative.

“We continue to develop our response to emerging drug trends, and our ambition for preventing harmful drug and alcohol use, as well as improving access to evidence-based treatment services, will be set out in our forthcoming new National Drugs Strategy.”