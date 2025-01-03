Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National mental health charity Turn2Me is encouraging people to participate in “Dry January” by giving up alcohol for the month of January.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish charity said that the widely popular initiative can have significant benefits for mental health, helping people reset after the festive season and start the new year on a positive note.

Dry January involves giving up alcohol for the month of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said: “Alcohol is a depressant. It can have a significant impact on mental health, often worsening feelings of anxiety, low mood, and fatigue.

Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me. by City Headshots Dublin

"Dry January is an excellent opportunity to take a break, reflect on your relationship with alcohol, and prioritise your mental well-being. Even just one month without alcohol can lead to noticeable improvements in your mood, energy levels, and overall health.”

The charity has listed five reasons why taking part in Dry January can benefit your mental health:

1. Improved Mood and Reduced Anxiety -Alcohol is a depressant, meaning it can lower your mood and exacerbate anxiety. While it may feel like a temporary relief, alcohol often leads to increased stress and heightened emotions over time. Giving it up for a month can help stabilise your mood and reduce feelings of anxiety, giving you greater emotional clarity and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Better Sleep – Although a drink might make you feel sleepy, alcohol disrupts the quality of your sleep, often leading to fragmented rest and early awakenings. Poor sleep can have a domino effect on your mental health, impacting your ability to focus, regulate emotions, and cope with stress. Removing alcohol can result in deeper, better-quality sleep, leaving you feeling more energised and mentally sharp.

3. Enhanced Energy and Productivity – After the indulgence of the holiday season, many people feel sluggish and unmotivated. Alcohol often contributes to this fatigue, draining energy and reducing productivity. Abstaining during Dry January can help reset your body and mind, boosting energy levels and making it easier to tackle new year goals with enthusiasm.

4. A Clearer Mind – One of the most noticeable benefits of cutting out alcohol is improved mental clarity. Without the brain fog that often accompanies drinking, you may find it easier to think clearly, make decisions, and focus on important tasks. This clarity can also create space for self-reflection, helping you set intentions for the year ahead.

5. Greater Emotional Awareness – Alcohol can numb emotions, masking underlying stressors or challenges. Taking a break allows you to connect more deeply with your feelings and address them constructively. This self-awareness is a key step in improving mental health and building resilience, helping you feel more in tune with yourself and your needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turn2Me provides free mental health support, including up to six free counselling sessions and peer support groups, for adults seeking additional help during Dry January or beyond. These services are available 365 days a year on www.turn2me.ie.

“Dry January is a great way to start the year with a fresh perspective and a renewed focus on your mental health,” O’Malley said. “Dry January gives you the opportunity to feel better, think clearer, and make choices that support your overall well-being.”