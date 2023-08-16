Durkan says vulnerable people falling through gaps in addiction support services

The SDLP MLA and Chair of the All Party Group (APG) on Addiction and Dual Diagnosis was speaking after reports of three potential drug-related deaths in the city and district over the weekend.

Mr. Durkan has written to the Public Health Agency, PSNI and Department of Health calling for a joint up approach to tackle the scourge of addiction within communities.

The Foyle MLA said: “These deaths are heart-breaking for the community and my heart goes out to the families impacted. Sadly, it’s a stark reminder of the devastating impact of drugs and addiction within our communities.

Mark H Durkan

“Addiction, including polydrug use and other substance abuse, is a growing problem across the North. Individuals and families are crying out for support. While there is help out there, there’s not enough of it and what is out there isn’t adequately resourced.”

The SDLP MLA said not enough money is being invested in services to tackle addiction.

This includes in education, prevention and awareness training, right through to inpatient treatment and support.

Mr. Durkan said: “There are huge gaps within the current structure of support and sadly people are falling through those gaps.

“There are fantastic organisations doing their best for service users but they’re facing extreme pressures under diminishing resources.”

He said he recognises the ‘huge scale of work that needs to be done’ and has written to the Permanent Secretary for Health Peter May asking for an update on the Substance Use Strategy ‘Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery’ and how it will be rolled out in the absence of an Executive.

“This issue must be treated with the utmost urgency. The impact of addiction is frighteningly visible within Derry and on the streets of the city centre.

"There is a huge correlation between addiction and homelessness which needs to be addressed but I’m cognisant that the real scale of this crisis is unknown, given that many families are struggling with the grips of addiction behind closed doors.