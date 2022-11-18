Emergency surgery suspended at Western Trust hospital due to surgeon shortage

The Department of Health confirmed the future for emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh will now be the subject of a public consultation.

Other departments including A&E at the site are understood to be operating as normal. Other types of surgery are also expected to be conducted as planned.

The South West Acute Hospital opened in June 2012. and the hospital has up to 210 inpatient beds and 22 day case beds.

File picture: South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

The Western Trust has advertised for four full time Consultant General Surgeons who while based in Altnagelvin Hospital will be working at other hospitals across the Trust.

The Department spokesperson said: “The Department fully recognises the importance of South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) to the people of Fermanagh and Tyrone and to Northern Ireland’s hospital network.

“The first duty of any health system is to provide safe care and the Department is satisfied that the Western Trust’s decision to temporarily suspend the service has been taken on public safety grounds, due to a lack of consultant general surgeons.

“The mitigations put in place by the Trust will be closely monitored by the Department, including the transport arrangements for patients requiring treatment in other hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The future for emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital will now be the subject of a public consultation. Any permanent decision to cease emergency general surgery will require approval from the Department and Health Minister.”

Officials also moved to reassure people over the future of the ‘vital’ South West Acute Hospital.

Department officials said they are working with the Trust to “make the hospital Northern Ireland’s third Elective Overnight Stay Centre, following earlier announcements on the Mater Hospital in Belfast and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry”.

“This will help the local population to receive better and quicker planned surgical care, and also help the whole region. It is expected to increase the number of operations and patients at SWAH”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Journal has asked the Western Trust to comment.

In a post issued by the Trust over recent days the Trust stated: “We are recruiting 4 full time Consultant General Surgeons who while based in Altnagelvin Hospital will be working at other hospitals across the Trust.”