€7.9m PEACEPLUS project to support 9,000 children, young people and families in border areas

The Co-operation and Working Together (CAWT) Partnership has launched its €7.9 million PEACEPLUS-funded Early Intervention Support Youth Hubs (EASY) project.

The cross border EASY project is aimed at providing early intervention support to 9,000 children, young people and families living in the border area with social, emotional or behavioural issues.

It provide high quality and targeted early intervention and supports to children and young people who present with neurodevelopmental type conditions, or who have been recently diagnosed.

Through a cross-border collaborative approach to the development and implementation of the project, it offers a unique opportunity for both jurisdictions to share and co-operate to support children, young people and families living in the border area.

Ema Cubitt, Independent Autism Reviewer for Northern Ireland; Carmel McPeake, Finance Manager, CAWT; Paul Sheridan, Director of Corporate Services, Special EU Programmes Body; Paula Tally, Assistant Director for Transformation & Quality Improvement, Southern Health & Social Care Trust/CAWT Secretariat member; Cathy Mc Closkey, Chief Officer, CAWT and Dr Mark Hogan, Principal Psychology Manager, Sligo Leitrim IHA, HSE West and North West.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA said: “I am delighted to support the EASY project, which offers early, needs-based support to families with children who present with possible neurodevelopmental conditions - a key focus of the Mental Health Strategy 2021-2031 developed by my Department.”

He added: “By improving access to timely interventions and reducing pressure on diagnostic services, this cross-border initiative enhances outcomes, promotes equality in healthcare, and strengthens collaboration across communities and sectors. This project aligns with the future direction envisioned in the Children and Young People’s Emotional Health and Wellbeing Framework. I wish every success to those involved in the development and implementation of this important project.”

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD said: "I am delighted to support the launch of the Early Intervention Support Youth Hubs project, as part of the PEACEPLUS programme which will support up to 9,000 children, young people and their families in availing of appropriate early interventions and support in their local communities.”

She added: “I wish all involved the very best and look forward to hearing about the benefits it will deliver to thousands of children and their families over the coming years.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “This project will take meaningful, measurable steps towards early and equitable support for children and young people across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

“EASY is guided by one core belief: that earlier access to support leads to better outcomes. We are conscious that the impact of this project must go beyond individual families. EASY is designed to strengthen regional resilience, to embed learning within systems, and to provide a replicable model for cross-border cooperation in children’s health and well-being.”

She added: “Collaborative cross-border health and social care initiatives form an important element of the PEACEPLUS programme.

"Collaborating across jurisdictions achieves greater efficiency, smarter planning, and shared learning.”

Pat Healy, HSE National Director and Director General of the CAWT Partnership said: “The CAWT partner organisations are committed to developing practical cross border services and projects, which bring direct benefits to individuals, families and communities. The CAWT Early Intervention Support Youth Hubs Project, through a collaborative statutory, community and voluntary sector approach, will provide children, young people and their families with access to quality, early interventions and supports.”

CAWT’s Deputy Director General, Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive of the Public Health Agency commented: “We welcome this significant additional investment for the border area, to establish a new early intervention support service for children, young people and families living with social, emotional or behavioural issues. "