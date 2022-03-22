Experience waves of relaxation at The Tess Rose Ocean Spa in Ballyliffin

So the new spa and wellness centre that recently opened its doors in Ballyliffin really couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

The Tess Rose Ocean Spa at the four-star Ballyliffin Town House Boutique Hotel is the latest upgrade by well-known hoteliers Cathal and Jackie Doherty.

The boutique hotel has always been popular with people across the North West for providing an unforgettable stay in gorgeous Ballyliffin, with the breathtaking Pollan Bay just a few minutes walk away.

The new spa and wellness centre includes a state-of-the-art thermal suite, luxury treatment rooms and an outdoor rooftop garden with two Canadian hot tubs. Derry Journal reporter Laura Glenn was delighted to be invited to experience it for herself.

“One of the first highlights stood out long before I even got there and that was the accessibility. While experiences such as these are popular they can involve a bit of travel. But, Ballyliffin is just 30 minutes from Derry and 50 minutes from Letterkenny, making it ideal for spa day trippers or those looking for an overnight trip. The townhouse itself is stunning but the spa and wellness centre is incredible. You truly step into a haven of tranquility and luxury. I‘ve seen some beautiful and luxurious spas over the years, but can safely say the Tess Rose really was exceptional.

“The staff could not have been more helpful or friendly and there was never a sense of being rushed or feeling ‘out of place’. Every single detail, from the decor to the lighting has been meticulously planned to create a truly relaxing experience, with the comfort of client right at the heart of it.

“The thermal suite has to be experienced, with infra-red saunas, followed by a sunken jacuzzi that honestly washes every stress away. While it feels like you could be in a spa anywhere in the world, the best of Inishowen is celebrated here, with a lovely river walk hailing Pollan Bay. You can follow this with a foot bath and the invigorating Amazon Rainfall and Cold Bucket Shower - I can definitely now see why cold water dipping is so popular! You can then move on to the Canadian hot tubs on the outdoor rooftop garden.

“This is a must-do experience and not to be missed. After spending time in the relaxation rooms it can be hard to pull yourself away but the promise of Afternoon Tea was calling.

“Served by the once again lovely staff in the gorgeous ‘library’ with a spectacular view of the Pollan Bay waves, this beautiful tea served up a wide variety of sweet and savoury treats. It topped off what was a truly wonderful experience. After a tough two years for us all, it is also lovely to see a local business investing in its customers and offering a fabulous facility so close to home.

“The Spa also has six treatment rooms, offering luxury massage, body, facial and foot treatments, as well as seaweed and hydro baths for couples and individuals.

“A visit to any of its experiences is very highly recommended.

“There are also plans in place to host yoga weekends and wellness retreats during the summer and autumn seasons.”