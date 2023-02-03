Flu activity falls for the third consecutive week
Flu activity has fallen again, according to the latest Public Health Agency bulletin.
The level of flu has fallen for three consecutive weeks. It remains below the baseline epidemic level.
“The GP flu/Flu-like illness (FLI) consultation rate during week 4 [January 23-29] was 3.3 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 3 (6.4 per 100,000) and lower than the same period in 2021-22 (0.8 per 100,000).
"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1. Flu/FLI consultation rates were highest in both the 0-4 and 15-44 year old age groups in week 4 at 4.5 per 100,000 population,” the latest bulletin states.
There has also been another reduction in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres.
"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres was 2.6 per 100,000 population in week 4. This is lower than week 3 (3.0 per 100,000) and also lower than the same period in 2021-22 (3.4 per 100,000).
“In week 4 the percentage of calls to an OOH Centre due to flu/FLI was 0.48%. This is lower than the previous week (0.57% in week 3) and also lower than the same period in 2021-22 (0.65% in week 4),” the report shows.
Rates were highest in those aged 0-4 years in week 4 (5.5 per 100,000 population).
Just one outbreak was reported during the week – of Flu A (untyped) in a hospital setting – bringing to 31 the total number of outbreaks reported this season to date.
"To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 31 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (15 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” according to the PHA.
There were more respiratory related-deaths compared to the same week last year.
"In week 4, 112 respiratory associated deaths out of 393 all-cause deaths were reported (28%). This is higher than the same period in 2021/22 (70 respiratory deaths out of 336 all-cause deaths, 21%),” the latest PHA bulletin shows.