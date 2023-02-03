The level of flu has fallen for three consecutive weeks. It remains below the baseline epidemic level.

“The GP flu/Flu-like illness (FLI) consultation rate during week 4 [January 23-29] was 3.3 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 3 (6.4 per 100,000) and lower than the same period in 2021-22 (0.8 per 100,000).

"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1. Flu/FLI consultation rates were highest in both the 0-4 and 15-44 year old age groups in week 4 at 4.5 per 100,000 population,” the latest bulletin states.

Flu activity has fallen for the third consecutive week.

There has also been another reduction in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres.

"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres was 2.6 per 100,000 population in week 4. This is lower than week 3 (3.0 per 100,000) and also lower than the same period in 2021-22 (3.4 per 100,000).

“In week 4 the percentage of calls to an OOH Centre due to flu/FLI was 0.48%. This is lower than the previous week (0.57% in week 3) and also lower than the same period in 2021-22 (0.65% in week 4),” the report shows.

Rates were highest in those aged 0-4 years in week 4 (5.5 per 100,000 population).

Just one outbreak was reported during the week – of Flu A (untyped) in a hospital setting – bringing to 31 the total number of outbreaks reported this season to date.

"To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 31 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (15 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” according to the PHA.

There were more respiratory related-deaths compared to the same week last year.