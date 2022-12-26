Flu and COVID case surge leads to National Crisis Team being set up in Ireland

The HSE established the NCMT as it warned that flu, COVID and other virus prevalence “is expected to bring the highest pressure on the State’s health service that has ever been seen in the coming weeks”.

Flu and Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation numbers are expected ‘to rise very rapidly’ in the coming few weeks, the HSE forewarned.

An NCMT provides the highest level of escalation of an issue, and brings together senior healthcare leaders with relevant specialists to put national focus on a particular matter.

Hospitals are already seeing a surge. (File picture)

This NCMT has met twice in recent days and will operate into New Year.

Earlier this month Letterkenny University Hospital remained under significant pressure with “high attendances and long wait times in our Emergency Department” as it was forced to postpone some elective surgeries and procedures with every bed filled at the time.

Nationally, analysis by the HSE predicts Ireland could see over 900 patients in hospital with flu alone in the first week in January “with that number likely continuing to rise”.

"Regarding Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses, we are now seeing a higher number of hospitalised cases than had been anticipated. As of 8am on Thursday, December 22 there are 656 people in hospital with Covid-19, 26 of whom are confirmed cases in ICU,” a spokesperson said.

Covid testing. (File picture)

“There are c 1,200 people currently hospitalised with respiratory conditions.

“This surge in respiratory illnesses will seriously impact our hospitals and Emergency Departments, and will place primary care services such as GP and GP out-of-hours services under further pressure.”

HSE CEO Mr Stephen Mulvany said: “It is now looking increasingly likely that we will see the demand for health services rising well above anything we have seen before. We would also urge all those eligible for and due to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

