'Foyle Charity Clipper' launched in memory of Ann Marie Toland

The project has been set up in memory of the dedicated local charity worker who passed away in 2020. Ann Marie’s brother-in-law, John McVeigh built the, boat and secured sponsorship from businesses.
Ann Marie's niece Aisling Hutton explained: "This is in memory of our beloved Ann Marie who worked tirelessly for her community, supporting those in need. The Aaron Toland Charity, led by her, raised thousands of pounds over the years and supported many in our city."
Aisling thanked local businesses who sponsored the boat.
The Foyle Hospice said it was honored to be named a chosen charity.
“We thank John and his family for their continued support. We wish them all the best with their fundraising in memory of Ann Marie who made a massive difference to the charitable sector in the town, raising tens of thousands of pounds through The Aaron Toland Charity," it said.