Foyle Hospice thanks Bradley’s Pharmacy NI for special Christmas donations

Foyle Hospice have thanked Bradley's Pharmacy NI who are helping to make Christmas extra special this year by donating items for its patients.

The beautiful gift sets will be given to the patients at their Annual Christmas party which takes place at the local Hospice on 61 Culmore Road.

Corporate Fundraiser, Kathleen Bradley said: “Thank you to all of the staff at Bradley’s Pharmacy who are making a difference to their local hospice this Christmas.

“We are extremely grateful for the terrific support they have shown us which will help us continue to care for our patients and families. “This time of year can be difficult for many people so every little gesture makes a difference.”

Pictured L to R - Foyle Hospice Nursing Director, Annmarie, Bradleys Pharmacy Manager, Alison Gallagher, Foyle Hospice Staff Nurse, Laura and Foyle Hospice Community Services Manager, Kathleen.

Bradley’s Store Manager, Alison Gallagher said: “We are delighted to be supporting Foyle Hospice this Christmas. It is such a worthwhile cause and we are privileged to help in any way we can.”

At Foyle Hospice, there is also the opportunity for other businesses and organisations to make a donation on behalf of your employees and clients this Christmas in lieu of traditional gifts.

This is a thoughtful and caring gift that will make a difference to the local community, allowing your business to help your local hospice during the holiday period.

You can make this possible by visiting: https://foylehospice.com/product/corporate-donation-as-a-gift/ or call Fundraising on 02871 359 888.

The support of local businesses is important to Foyle Hospice Services and with their help, Foyle Hospice in turn, can support those in need throughout the local community.