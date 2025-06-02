Free Dementia clinics to held in Derry's Nationwide branch this week

By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dementia specialist Admiral Nurses will host clinics at Nationwide in Derry this week to offer tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition.

The clinics are taking place at the city centre branch, 11 Ferryquay Street on Tuesday, June 3, Wednesday June 4, and Thursday June 5.

The organisers said the free clinics offer "specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics are open to anyone who is impacted by dementia, and will offer support to families and individuals and practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

The confidential sessions are free and can be booked in advance.The confidential sessions are free and can be booked in advance.
The confidential sessions are free and can be booked in advance.

The Northern Ireland clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses four of the biggest social issues through charity partnerships – family poverty (Action for Children), youth homelessness (Centrepoint), dementia (Dementia UK) and cancer (The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity).

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse in Derry this week, visit Dementia UK’s website https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support

https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support/how-we-can-support-you/admiral-nurse-clinics/nationwide/?misc=media

Related topics:NursesDerryDementiaNationwide

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice