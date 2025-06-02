Free Dementia clinics to held in Derry's Nationwide branch this week
The clinics are taking place at the city centre branch, 11 Ferryquay Street on Tuesday, June 3, Wednesday June 4, and Thursday June 5.
The organisers said the free clinics offer "specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia”.
Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics are open to anyone who is impacted by dementia, and will offer support to families and individuals and practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.
The Northern Ireland clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses four of the biggest social issues through charity partnerships – family poverty (Action for Children), youth homelessness (Centrepoint), dementia (Dementia UK) and cancer (The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity).
To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse in Derry this week, visit Dementia UK’s website https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support
