Free ‘Wellness Event’ in Derry woodland next week

At this time of year, visitors to Burntollet Wood, a 56 acre native woodland in the Faughan Valley, can expect to see one of the north’s largest wildflower meadows in full bloom. The natural backdrop was a key factor in running the wellness event at Burntollet Wood so participants can enjoy their mindful activities in beautiful surroundings. Burntollet Wood remains open and accessible as the A6 roadworks continue.

The Woodland Wellness Events will run every hour on the hour between 12pm-3pm and will have three timeslots available at 12noon, 1pm and 2pm. Each hour-long session will include 20 minute tasters for three activities:

Mindfulness meditation workshop – guided meditation & grounding exercises, focused on fully taking in and appreciating all the sensory experiences that the woodland has to offer. This will be led by Nuala from North Star Wellbeing.

Book by emailing [email protected]

Outdoor Yoga with a woodland theme led by Sophie from Dragonfly Studio.

Herbalism Workshops where you can learn about home remedies/ natural medicines we can make from foraged materials from our woodlands. This will be led by Becky from Broughgammon Farm.

Woodland themed refreshments will be available for each session.

Robert Watson, Volunteer & Outreach Officer for Woodland Trust Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to run our first ‘Woodland Wellness’ event at Burntollet Wood on Saturday 20 August. With the wildflowers in full bloom, the fresh air from the native trees, and woodland themed refreshments included, this really will be a sensory feast for all participants. We are already experiencing a high level of interest for these free sessions so if you are interested in attending, please get in touch!”