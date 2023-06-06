Both the Met Office and Met Eireann have forecast high grass pollen levels over the next few days, with some experts describing it as a ‘pollen bomb’.

The Met Office pollen count monitoring network combines Met Office weather data with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit to produce pollen forecasts for five days ahead across the whole of the UK. And, it’s not looking goof for hay fever sufferers as the grass pollen levels are remaining ‘high’ from now until Saturday, June 10 at least.

The Met Office said: “Grass pollen season underway. Weed pollen: mainly nettle on the rise. Fungal spores: Cladosporium on the rise.”

Young woman suffering from hay fever or pollen allergy. Credit: contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.

For Donegal, Met Eireann has Ulster categorised as ‘high’ for grass pollen over the next few days.

On their website, Met Eireann said: “The grass pollen risk will rise to high during warm, dry, sunny weather.”

The news isn’t too great for the weeks ahead as they added: “As more and more grasses come into flower, the risk will continue to increase, with the peak period arriving in the middle two weeks of June.”

They added that tree pollen is ‘at low risk for now.’ Weed pollen will continue to increase, currently with plantain, dock and nettle in flower.

In relation to fungal spores, they said: “Cladosporium is on the rise with a high risk during the warmest, driest weather. Leptosphaeria will rise to high temporarily after rainfall. Pleospora season now in decline.”

The Met Office outlines how hay fever is the most common name for pollen allergy and is most commonly caused by grass pollens, ‘although other pollens can also trigger the symptoms’.

"The symptoms are caused when immune system reacts to pollen in the body to produce histamine and other chemicals."

Around two in every ten people have this allergy.

They added how hay fever symptoms can include frequent sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes and an itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears.

"As a sufferer, you may also experience the loss of your sense of smell, facial pain, sweating and headaches - although these symptoms are less common. Asthma sufferers may find that their symptoms get worse when suffering from hay fever and may experience a tight chest, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing.”

They added: “Although there is currently no cure for hay fever, most people are able to relieve their symptoms with treatment. The most effective way to prevent hay fever is to avoid exposure to pollen but this is almost impossible, particularly during the summer months. Instead, many people rely on antihistamines, which can prevent the allergic reaction from happening, and corticosteroids, which reduce any inflammation and swelling caused by the pollen allergy. Eye drops can also help. Over-the-counter treatments should be sufficient to ease your hay fever symptoms, but if you are experiencing more severe symptoms, you should speak to your GP.”