Healthcare firm pioneers cardiac care advancements in Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North West based healthcare provider is at the forefront of medical innovation with the new UltralinQ rollout, which has been launched in collaboration with Brennan & Co NI. The state-of-the-art wireless ECG patch technology aims to simplify cardiac investigations, making them more manageable for clinicians while also being more accessible for patients.

The lightweight, wearable device ensures minimal disruption to a patient's daily routine, all while providing faster reporting for healthcare professionals. This technological advancement accelerates the diagnostic process for cardiac conditions, offering more swift and efficient outcomes for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2010 by consultant anaesthetist Dr. John T Doherty, JACE Medical offers a range of patient-focused services to the public, NHS, and the private sector. The group’s comprehensive offerings include testing, ambulance services, event cover, general medicals, training, and surgery, all delivered at their state-of-the-art facility.

Jace Medical founder Dr. John T Doherty (centre) with the JACE team at the clinic in Greysteel

Dr. Doherty, the visionary founder of JACE Medical, expressed his enthusiasm about the UltralinQ rollout, stating, "This is an extremely significant advancement for not just JACE Medical but for the entire cardiac health sector in Northern and the Republic of Ireland. We're thrilled to be the first private healthcare providers in the country to offer the UltralinQ, and we look forward to not only extending this service to other clinicians but also to providing quicker and more effective diagnostic services to anyone concerned about their cardiac health."

He further emphasised JACE Medical's commitment to customised care, saying, "At JACE, our dedicated team of medical experts is committed to providing personalised care, ensuring your well-being is our top priority, and the UltralinQ launch is only an extension of that."