Hive Cancer Support to host landmark US documentary on ‘forever chemicals’ at Feile ‘23

‘Burned’, which is part of this year’s Feile programme, follows the journey of advocate Diane Cotter and researcher Graham Peaslee to highlight the effects of flame retardants called polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) .

Ms. Cotter’s husband Paul, who was a firefighter for 27 years, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Graham Peaslee, a professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy the University of Notre Dame, found fabric used for firefighter turn out gear in the United States tested positive for the presence of PFAS, a class of fluorine compounds called ‘forever chemicals’.

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA) PFAS comprise over 4 700 chemicals that accumulate over time in humans and in the environment.

"They are known as ‘forever chemicals’ as they are extremely persistent in our environment and bodies. They can lead to health problems such as liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility issues and cancer,” according to the EEA.

The International Association of Firefighters’ has been campaigning to make PFAS-free personal protection equipment (PPE) mandatory,

Ms. Cotter and Mr. Peaslee will introduce the screening of ‘Burned’ – which was produced by actor and campaigner Mark Ruffalo – at the Nerve Centre at 7pm on August 14, via video link from America.

It will be followed with a questions and answers session about the situation.

Speakers will include Riccardo la Torre, the National Officer of the UK Fire Brigades Union.

Jacquie Loughrey, Education and Prevention Officer at Hive Cancer Support (Formerly the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group), said: “This is a landmark film that has prompted the International Association of Fire Fighters to change its approach to PFAS and Hive Cancer Support is honoured to host the first ever screening in Britain and Ireland.”

Ms. Loughrey added: “We know that one in four firefighters will receive a cancer diagnosis, compared to one in eight in the general population and important questions need to be asked about why and what is going to be done about it.”

'Burned' will be screened at 7pm on Monday, August 14 at Derry's Nerve Centre as part of the Feile '23 festival.