Susan Rogers, Lead Nurse for Public Health, expressed her thanks to “all our Human Milk Bank donors” for their support.

She said: "We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal and surgical units in hospitals throughout the whole of Ireland.

"The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature and surgical babies as the demand for donor expressed breast milk at this time is exceptionally high.”

The Western Trust’s Human Milk Bank service is making a fresh appeal for more donor mums to come forward and help to provide essential lifesaving donor breast milk for babies in Neonatal Units in hospitals throughout the whole of Ireland.

“We are continuing to experience a high demand for human milk. In 2023 the Human Milk Bank provided 973 litres of donor breast milk to 31 units across 27 hospitals throughout Ireland. This precious lifesaving donor milk has helped 773 premature babies, of which 233 were either a twin or a triplet.

"It is essential that we recruit donors on a continual basis. I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and for our donor mums to spread the word about the Human Milk Bank as this is the best way to help us recruit new mums.

"We are also extremely grateful for the support of the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who continue to transport our much needed donor breast milk in all weather conditions.”

“We have so many wonderful donor mums who kindly help us raise awareness of our Human Milk Bank service that also share their gift of donor milk on our social media channels.”

Donor recipient mum Cathy Mullan said: “My baby daughter Fiadh was born six weeks prematurely on 19 November 2022 and was cared for in the Neonatal Unit. Fiadh received donor human breast milk during the first few weeks following her birth. Knowing that Fiadh was getting the very best start in life gave me the peace of mind to focus on bonding with my daughter and allowed me the time to establish my own breastmilk.

"With the support of staff in the neonatal unit I was able to successfully breastfeed Fiadh and I cannot thank them enough for what they have done."

Fiadh was able to come home to spend her first Christmas with my husband and I and cannot thank the staff in the neonatal unit enough for all their care and support. Fiadh is doing really well and is gaining weight and we will be forever grateful to the donor mums for providing this precious milk for our beautiful daughter.”

Donor recipient mum Sherrilea Gilbride breastfed her daughter Isla until 27 months along with her baby brother Jude

Donor recipient mum Sherrilea Gilbride added: “My baby daughter Isla received donor human breast milk for the first week of her life whilst she was in the neonatal unit in 2021. I am so grateful to the donor mums who have kindly donated their precious breast milk to help Isla when she was born and required support in the neonatal unit.”

"Knowing Isla was getting the very best start in her very young life gave me the peace of mind to focus on bonding with my daughter and allowed me the time to establish my own breastmilk. I was able to successfully breastfeed Isla and I was blessed to have the privilege to continue to feed her along with her baby brother Jude until Isla was 27 months old. I cannot thank the staff at the Human Milk Bank enough for what they do – it really is a lifesaving service.”

Donor mum Louise McSharry also hailed the Human Milk Bank service for what they do.

She said: “I was first aware of the Human Milk Bank service when I was on placement as a student nurse a number of years ago. I heard more information on the service from another mum who had successfully donated to the Human Milk Bank during her four pregnancies.

Donor mum Louise McSharry kindly donated nine litres of breastmilk to the Human Milk Bank in January 2024. Pictured here is little baby Oisin with their donation.

"I knew this was something I wanted to do and when my daughter Tess was born I contacted the Human Milk Bank and went through their screening process to see if I would be suitable to donate my breast milk.

"I am delighted to be able to provide the gift of life for sick and premature babies. I have since been able to donate milk with my second child Oisin and I would appeal to expectant mums to find out more about how they can become donors. It really is the most precious gift.”

Donor mum Clare Sizeland added: "I was delighted to be able to donate my breast milk for sick and premature babies. I would highly recommend becoming a donor if possible.”

“I was made aware of the Human Milk Bank service through my Health Visitor when I was expecting my second child. I was given information on the service and so when my son Ruairi was born I contacted the Human Milk Bank and went through their screening process to see if I would be suitable to donate my breast milk.