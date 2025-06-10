Hutton urges support for blood donation sessions in Derry this summer

The Chairperson of Derry & Strabane Council's Health Committee, Councillor Aisling Hutton has urged people to support forthcoming summer blood donation sessions in the city centre.

The sessions will take place at Carlisle Road Methodist Church on July 7 from 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 9pm and the following day on July 8 from 12.30pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.

Colr. Hutton said: "Blood donation is very important for the proper delivery of health care. Each year thousands of patients require blood transfusions in our hospitals, because they are undergoing surgery, recovering from cancer or have been in a serious accident.

"There is a lot of pressure placed on the Blood Transfusion service particularly over the summer with people being away on holidays. They have said that the need for blood is constant, with hundreds of patients in the north needing transfusions each week, but at this time of year it can be particularly difficult to maintain their blood stocks.”

"I would urge anyone who can, to go along to the blood donation session in Derry."