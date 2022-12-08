The event gave men access to detailed health screening - in blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose, providing a clear indicator of their current health and staff offered advice with the next steps to improve their health.

The organisation’s aim is to support the local community, particularly men, who are at higher risk of poor mental health, suicide and who ordinarily wouldn’t avail of support services - by planning a large-scale wellness day on International Men’s Day and highlighted the key theme of this year ‘Helping Men and Boys.’

Some of those who took part spoke of their experiences on the day with local man Seamus Breslin saying: "It’s great to see these health days in our community. Far too often, we men fail to get checked out and more should be availing of these opportunities within the Creggan community.”

Body Massage Therapist Elaine Carlin hard at work on a client during Saturday’s Men’s Health Day in Creggan. Jim McCafferty Photography.

“Regardless of age, all males should be taking part in health checks. Get your cholesterol, blood press and sugar levels checked regularly. Well done to the Old Library Trust for bringing programmes like this to the Creggan.”

Another local, Michael McGuinness, praised the OLT for their forward-thinking. “These things didn’t happen twenty years ago. It’s good to get your health checked out as regularly as possible and these kinds of events should help promote the importance of staying healthy, for all of us, young men as well as those the same age as myself. I even enjoyed the social aspect of today’s programme. I’m meeting people!”

Julie White, Communities in Transition Project Co-Ordinator at The Old Library Trust also highlighted the importance of connecting people to their community and the support available.

“Today’s event is part of our aim to raise the spirits of local males and highlight the importance of providing opportunities and access for them to engage and discuss their health and taking those key steps to making a positive change.”

Julie White, OLT, pictured handing over a gift pack to Colly Kelly who took part in Saturday’s Men’s Health Day event at the Creggan Centre. Included is Aisling Hutton, Bogside, Brandywell Health Forum and Padraig Delargy, Sinn Fein. Jim McCafferty Photography.

“A big thank you also to our funders at the NI Executive Office who continue to support the work of our organisation but more importantly our residents and communities.”

