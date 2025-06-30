Mark H Durkan. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed progress following his calls for an urgent, joined-up approach to Occupational Therapy (OT) backlogs and the impact on access to the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG).

Mr Durkan warned that these critical issues have left thousands of vulnerable people waiting years for essential home adaptations.

The Derry politician earlier this year revealed that over 600 people had died while waiting for home adaptations.

“I welcome the acknowledgement from both the Communities and Health Ministers on the crisis in Occupational Therapy access and its wider implications including delayed hospital discharges, inaccessible homes and prolonged suffering for thousands of people with disabilities.

"It’s encouraging to see that Ministers have taken my concerns on board, with an Occupational Therapist now appointed as a Housing Adaptation Liaison Officer; jointly funded by both departments. It's also welcome news that proposals for legislative change to address delays in accessing these grants are now progressing.

“Families are being left in limbo for years. I’ve spoken with people sleeping on sofas because they can’t get upstairs, and parents whose children are missing out on life-changing support. These are the lives behind the statistics and delays. What they need now is a swift and collaborative approach between the Department for Communities and Department of Health to tackle chronic staff shortages within OT services, fast-track assessments, and to unlock access to the Disabled Facilities Grant."

Mr Durkan added that Occupational Therapy should be a “cornerstone of our health and social care system”.

"This isn’t just about clearing waiting lists. It’s about taking pressure off the wider health system; preventing bed-blocking, reducing strain and emergency departments, and restoring independence to ensuring people can live safely and remain in their homes.”