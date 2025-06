'Labour government PIP disability benefit cuts are cynical, shocking, disgraceful'

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has slammed the British government’s attacks on the disabled and most vulnerable in our society.

The Foyle representative was speaking on the announcement by the Labour government to cut billions of pounds from its welfare budget.

She described the cuts as ‘cynical, shocking and disgraceful’.

“In yet another callous act, the British government is expected to cut billions worth of support for those who are sick and disabled.

“This is a cynical, shocking and disgraceful attack on the most vulnerable people in our society who need and deserve our support.

“Austerity is a political choice. If money can be found for weapons of war and mass destruction, then money can and should be found to support people into employment whilst protecting those who are unable.

The Foyle MLA also highlighted previous cuts by Labour since taking up office, including the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

“Be it the Tories or Labour in power, it’s clear that their interest lies with the wealthy and elite, not those in our society who struggle through no fault of their own.

“Since entering Downing Street, this Labour government has led an all-out assault on the elderly, family farms, small businesses and now the disabled.

“This once again highlights the need to build a new and united Ireland where decisions are made in the best interests of workers, families, the vulnerable and communities.”

Ciara Ferguson added: “The Communities Minister must make it clear to the British government that we are opposed to these measures, particularly given these cuts will have a disproportionate impact here in the north."

Her comments came as the Labour government presented what it termed the “largest welfare reforms for a generation” on Tuesday.

Despite anger and deep concerns – even from some of Labour’s own MPs – over the devastation the plans will cause among the vulnerable people being targeted, the Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall claimed the new measures are designed to ‘ensure a welfare system that is fit for purpose and available for future generations – opening up employment opportunities, boosting economic growth and tackling the spiralling benefits bill, while also ensuring those who cannot work get the support they need as part of the government’s Plan for Change’.