In a statement, the hospital confirmed there were 116 attendances at the Emergency Department (ED) yesterday (Monday). As of 8am today (Tuesday), there were 56 patients awaiting admission in ED. Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment which is leading to pressure on bed availability.

“All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity. LUH is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department. People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority. Those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer.

The statement continued: “The hospital understands that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. If your health problem is not an emergency you should in the first instance contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service.

Letterkenny University Hospital

“The hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments. LUH is currently treating 50 COVID-19 patients, with a further 23 patients being treated for flu and eight for RSV.”

Restricted visitor access remains in place for wards where outbreaks have occurred. To arrange a visit to these wards, please contact the ward manager in advance.

“Given the pressures on the hospital, we are appealing to people not visit the hospital if they have any symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or feel unwell.

“Visitors are asked to follow all infection precaution measures including cleaning hands regularly during their time in the hospital. Please wear a mask and do not use the patient toilets on wards or en-suite bathrooms.”

