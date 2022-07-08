Mayor urges Derry people to ‘Do it for Daniel’ and become stem cell donors

Urging people to support the “Do It for Daniel” campaign, Mayor Duffy said by signing up to the stem cell donor register and the NI Blood transfusion service to donate blood, people across Derry and Strabane could make a real difference to the life of 14- year-old Daniel Greer and his battle with leukaemia.

She said: “Many people will already know that my own family are on our own journey with leukaemia so this campaign is very close to my heart. Our family are hugely grateful for the support we received these past few months and the many blood transfusions my husband Kevin had to receive. My heart goes out to Daniel Greer and his family and I sincerely hope that they can find an appropriate bone marrow donor that can save his life.”

Since the campaign was launched over 9,000 people have registered to start the process to become a donor. Mayor Duffy hopes that the number can spiral further with more people from across the North West signing up to register.

“The people of Derry, Strabane and the wider North West region across Donegal are renowned for their generosity, kindness and willingness to help others. I am hopeful that many will recognise the importance of this campaign and sign up to be on the register. We all have a role to play in finding a suitable donor for Daniel so that he can beat this terrible disease and lead a normal life. As part of the campaign I am hoping that more and more people will also come on board to donate blood and help the NI Blood Transfusion Service in their bid to recruit new donors.”

Mayor Duffy added: “Daniel’s donor is out there and there is no time to lose. It could be you. Please sign up to the links below now!”

