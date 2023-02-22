Megan and Katie take on poignant marathon fundraiser in memory of loved ones lost to cancer
Two young athletes from Derry have taken to the treadmills to raise funds for cancer research in memory of loved ones who they have sadly lost to the illness.
Friends Megan Cairns and Katie McArthur joined forces for the poignant fundraiser in Foyle College on Wednesday for a cause that is very close to both of their hearts.
Megan, a pupil at Foyle College, explained: “We are both doing 26.2 miles on the treadmills in Foyle College to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
“Katie and I were deciding which charity we should contribute to and we came to the conclusion that everybody knows somebody with cancer or someone who has been affected by it.”
Megan sadly lost her grandmother Davida to the illness just before Christmas in 2021, while Katie has suffered bereavement through cancer in the loss of her great-grandmother.
“In my case it was my nanny Davida and in Katie's case it was her great-granny.
“We felt it was really important to raise money for research to help with treatment in the hope that some day there might be a cure,” said Megan.
The fundraiser has been boosted by the school communities at Foyle College and at Lisneal College, where Katie is a pupil, as Megan explained.
"Working with the two schools has been a brilliant. Both schools have helped the event grow bigger than we ever imagined. The two schools have been really good as have the two principals, the two Mr. Allens [Michael at Lisneal and Patrick at Foyle]. It has just been amazing the support we have got behind it,” said Megan.
As anyone who has ever attempted one, a marathon run is not for the faint hearted. Thankfully both girls are regular trainers and should take the challenge in their stride.
"I play hockey at Foyle College and Katie is a football player so we are both from sporty backgrounds,” said Megan.
The charity marathon has already raised over £800 but you can still contribute to a great cause at www.gofundme.com/f/5ercz-cancer-research-fundraiser
As Katie and Megan have stated: “We are doing this in memory of all those who lost there life to cancer last year, therefore all sponsorship will be gratefully received.”